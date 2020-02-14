Global  

China reports major drop in new virus cases as death toll rises to 1,523

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
China reported 143 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday but a dip in new cases, while the government announced new anti-disease measures.
News video: China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 00:46

 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

France reports first coronavirus death in Europe [Video]France reports first coronavirus death in Europe

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who..

China reports major drop in new coronavirus cases; 143 new deaths


Indian Express

China reports major drop in new virus cases; 143 new deaths

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Saturday a figure of 2,641 new virus cases, a major drop from the higher numbers in recent days since a broader diagnostic method...
Seattle Times

