|
China reports major drop in new virus cases as death toll rises to 1,523
|
|
Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
China reported 143 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday but a dip in new cases, while the government announced new anti-disease measures.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
France reports first coronavirus death in Europe
More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include:
1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this