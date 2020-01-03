Global  

Dominic Cummings' call for 'weirdos' leads to hiring of adviser who compared women's sport to the Paralympics

Independent Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Andrew Sabisky also said richer people are more intelligent and backed prescribing mind-enhancing drug – even at cost of 'a dead kid once a year'
