☥ (75%) RT @CNN: Banksy is back at it again. This time, the mysterious artist has a new Valentine's Day mural that he put up on Marsh Lane in Barto… 3 minutes ago Bynita Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message - Birmingham Live. Sick minded low-life s… https://t.co/w6zGi9L2W7 11 minutes ago aedailydotnetuk Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message 22 minutes ago Min Er RT @Reuters: A possible Banksy mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers appears in his home town of Bristol… 23 minutes ago Stephanie RT @jamesdrodger: Just... why? Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message https://t.co/Ou4JPTenmB 32 minutes ago aedailydotnetuk Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message https://t.co/wgOl41WMbw https://t.co/AR3azjcqbg 36 minutes ago Birmingham Live Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message https://t.co/3Mke24LB7E 56 minutes ago James Rodger Just... why? Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message https://t.co/Ou4JPTenmB 56 minutes ago