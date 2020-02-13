Global  

Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' message

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Banksy Valentine's Day mural in Bristol vandalised with 'w*****s' messageA picture shared on social media showed "BCC W*****S" scrawled across the artwork, which shows a young girl firing a slingshot.
 British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers.

