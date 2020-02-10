Global  

Eight patients who tested positive for coronavirus released from hospital

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
All but one of the nine patients in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital, the NHS has announced.
 All but one of the nine patients in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital, the NHS has announced. NHS England and NHS Improvement said on Saturday that eight people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had left hospital following two negative tests.

