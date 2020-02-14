Batman fans swoon over Robert Pattinson in first look at costume

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Robert Pattinson, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight is set to take over the role of the Caped Crusader following the departure of Ben Affleck. Robert Pattinson, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight is set to take over the role of the Caped Crusader following the departure of Ben Affleck. 👓 View full article

