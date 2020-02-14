Global  

Batman fans swoon over Robert Pattinson in first look at costume

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Batman fans swoon over Robert Pattinson in first look at costumeRobert Pattinson, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight is set to take over the role of the Caped Crusader following the departure of Ben Affleck.
News video: First Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman | THR News

First Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman | THR News 01:19

 The first look at Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight as arrived, with filmmaker Matt Reeves sharing a camera test of Pattinson in costume for 'The Batman.'

'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More | THR News [Video]'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More | THR News

These are your top stories in entertainment for Friday, Feb. 14.

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume [Video]'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves. 'The Batman' began filming last month in London and..

The Batman: Robert Pattinson's first look as the caped crusader revealed by Director Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson's The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy...
Bollywood Life

Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' look revealed

Last September, Pattinson told variety.com that he grew up as a massive fan of director Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 'Batman' movies.
Zee News

