JLS announce comeback – Brighton concert included

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Multi BRIT and MOBO Award winning boy band JLS have announced details of their return to music as they are set to embark on a mammoth UK and Ireland comeback tour. Following a seven year hiatus Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB will take the ‘Beat Again’ tour to stages across the UK and Ireland reuniting...
