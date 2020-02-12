Global  

Two bodies pulled from sea as Storm Dennis batters UK

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Two bodies have been pulled from rough seas as the UK is battered by Storm Dennis.
News video: Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven 01:05

 Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth [Video]Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth

Stunning slow-motion footage shows Storm Dennis slam into Aberystwyth in Wales on Saturday (February 15th). The video shows huge waves catch a mother and child off guard as others hit the sea wall..

Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach [Video]Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach

Thrill-seekers risked their lives by standing on a Dorset beach as huge waves from Storm Dennis rolled in on Saturday (February 15th). This clip, which was filmed on Hive Beach in Burton Bradstock,..

Storm Dennis in Sussex: Extended 38-hour weather warning in place

A WEATHER warning for damaging winds from Storm Dennis has been extended with the severe conditions now set to batter Sussex for at least two days.
The Argus

Storm Dennis approaches Brighton

Brighton and Hove is set for another weekend of high winds and heavy rain as Storm Dennis approaches. The Met Office has issued two be aware yellow weather...
Brighton and Hove News

