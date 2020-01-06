Global  

Ross County 1-1 St Johnstone: Billy McKay earns County late point

BBC News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Billy McKay's late strike earns Ross County a point at home to St Johnstone after Stevie May's first-half goal.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tommy Wright rues St Johnstone luck as manager makes Ross County 'every time' claim

Tommy Wright rues St Johnstone luck as manager makes Ross County 'every time' claimBilly McKay grabbed a 94th equaliser in Dingwall to send Saints down the road with only a point.
Daily Record

Aberdeen 1-2 Ross County: Billy Mckay double earns Scottish Premiership win

Ten-man Aberdeen lose their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership after a Billy Mckay double earns Ross County a 2-1 win at Pittodrie.
BBC News


