Caroline Flack dead as former Love Island host passes away aged 40

Daily Record Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack dead as former Love Island host passes away aged 40The TV host's body was reportedly found today at her flat.
Laura Whitmore defends Love Island flights [Video]Laura Whitmore defends Love Island flights

'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore insists she is not unnecessarily adding to the world's carbon footprint by flying back and forth from London to South Africa for the ITV2 reality dating show.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:32Published

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard takeover NTAs social media [Video]Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard takeover NTAs social media

Former 'Love Island' couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard will host the National Television Awards red carpet social media.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published


Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family confirmed on Saturday.
CTV News

Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide (Report)

Caroline Flack has sadly died. The former Love Island UK host died at the age of 40 at her home in East London, England, The Sun reported on Saturday (February...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

DisneyDope1962

#MagaGranny❌ RT @love4thegameAK: 👀👀..Another 'Suicide' Caroline Flack is found dead: Former Love Island host, 40, 'kills herself' in her London flat we… 4 seconds ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London home, family says https://t.co/C58tiMzGEx https://t.co/KobabWtupD 16 seconds ago

UliShade

Uli en la sombra RT @cnnbrk: Caroline Flack, the former host of British reality show "Love Island," was found dead at her London home, a lawyer says. She wa… 19 seconds ago

legallybae

LegallyBae RT @business: Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has tragically killed herself (via @AP) https://t.co/0kK0XxE7A1 36 seconds ago

oOBrianO_o

Brian Lindquist Caroline Flack is found dead: Former Love Island host, 40, kills herself in her London flat hours after receiving V… https://t.co/PtVnBek3r5 38 seconds ago

palfix

Honeytrap RT @SkyNews: Caroline Flack: Former Love Island presenter found dead https://t.co/oIpCJMu8Fu 1 minute ago

aedailydotnet

aedaily.net Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40 https://t.co/VeJqaAjKAd https://t.co/PwyM2U9Qg6 1 minute ago

cicorre64

Tomas Berlin Author RT @SkyNews: Mental health campaigner Hope Virgo says she thinks it would be disrespectful for tomorrow night's episode of Love Island to b… 2 minutes ago

