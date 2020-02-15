Global  

Caroline Flack found dead - former Love Island host's family confirm tragic news

Grimsby Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack found dead - former Love Island host's family confirm tragic newsFormer host of Love Island made final poignant post on social media on Valentine's Day.
News video: Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island 00:30

 Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends' [Video]Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends'

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island, has died. Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old star.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 [Video]Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Caroline Flack tributes pour in after former Love Island host's tragic death

Caroline Flack tributes pour in after former Love Island host's tragic deathCelebs and reality stars have taken to social media to honour the 40-year-old following the heartbreaking news.
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSeattle TimesJust JaredBBC NewsIndependent

Love Island stars and fans pay tribute to Caroline Flack 'found dead in flat'

Love Island stars and fans pay tribute to Caroline Flack 'found dead in flat'The former Love Island host is reported to have been found dead in her flat on Valentine's Day. Many people are stunned by the news and equally devastated that...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.comSeattle TimesIndependent

