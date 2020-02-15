Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > ITV statement over Caroline Flack death after former Love Island presenter dies aged 40

ITV statement over Caroline Flack death after former Love Island presenter dies aged 40

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
ITV statement over Caroline Flack death after former Love Island presenter dies aged 40The TV presenter took her own life at her new flat in east London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment

Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment 00:56

 British television presenter Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40. A family lawyer said the “Love Island” host killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death [Video]Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of TV star Caroline Flack. Scotland Yard’s directorate of professional standards reviewed all previous contact..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post [Video]Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post According to U.K. coroners, the death of ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has been ruled suicide by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Whitehall breaks BRIT Awards viewers hearts with Caroline Flack tribute

Jack Whitehall breaks BRIT Awards viewers hearts with Caroline Flack tributeFormer Love Island presenter Flack was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, having taken her own life
Tamworth Herald

Caroline Flack death: ITV faces calls to cancel Love Island after former presenter found dead

People are pointing to the deaths of two former Love Island contestants and demanding the show be axed
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.