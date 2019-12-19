Global  

The Masked Singer celebrities unmasked in final as Queen Bee named winner

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The Masked Singer celebrities unmasked in final as Queen Bee named winnerOctopus has been unmasked to reveal Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins after she was knocked out of the final of The Masked Singer in third place.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Adele And Harry Styles’ Huge Tip | Good Vibes Only [Video]Adele And Harry Styles’ Huge Tip | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment… The Masked Singer continues to enthrall, Jason Momoa strips to a black vest for the Golden Globes, and Harry Styles and Adele drop a bomb of a tip for their waitress in..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 15:38Published

'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News [Video]'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News

'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Masked Singer final: Who are Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog?

From Kylie Minogue to Jack Whitehall, here are the celebrities who could be secretly performing on the ITV show
Independent

All is revealed as The Masked Singer crowns winner

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has been crowned champion of The Masked Singer after she won the final performing as Queen Bee.
Belfast Telegraph

