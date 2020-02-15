Global  

Nicola Roberts crowned champion of The Masked Singer as Girls Aloud star triumphs

Daily Record Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Nicola Roberts crowned champion of The Masked Singer as Girls Aloud star triumphsNicola said she felt "sick" after being told she had won and revealed singing behind mask gave her "extra confidence".
All is revealed as The Masked Singer crowns winner

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has been crowned champion of The Masked Singer after she won the final performing as Queen Bee.
Belfast Telegraph

