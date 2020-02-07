Global  

Coronavirus death toll in mainland China rises to 1,665

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665.
News video: Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China 01:43

 The total number of deaths at the epicenter of the coronavirus, in Hubei province, rose to 1,310 after 242 new deaths were announced. Libby Hogan reports.

China struggles to slow coronavirus spread [Video]China struggles to slow coronavirus spread

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

France reports first coronavirus death in Europe [Video]France reports first coronavirus death in Europe

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

Japan finds 41 more cases on ship as coronavirus alarm doctor dies

Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor while the death toll in mainland China rose to 636,...
Live: Coronavirus death toll rises to 908 in China

The death toll from coronavirus has surged past 800 in China, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic. The viral outbreak has now infected more...
