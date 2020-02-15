Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Health chief says Scotland is ready to battle coronavirus as first death hits Europe

Health chief says Scotland is ready to battle coronavirus as first death hits Europe

Daily Record Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Health chief says Scotland is ready to battle coronavirus as first death hits EuropeChief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood says NHS Scotland is properly prepared to help contain the virus if it strikes here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 coronavirus: First death from outbreak in Europe as Chinese tourist dies in France

COVID-19 coronavirus: First death from outbreak in Europe as Chinese tourist dies in France 00:23

 COVID-19 coronavirus: First death from outbreak in Europe as Chinese tourist dies in France

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

France reports first coronavirus death in Europe [Video]France reports first coronavirus death in Europe

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first death in Europe: minister

An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalized in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on...
Reuters

Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first death in Europe - minister

An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalised in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

gorgeoustra

georgbot RT @AngusRobertson: Scotland has been spared from coronavirus so far – however, the country’s chief medical officer says it is “highly like… 3 days ago

AngusRobertson

Angus Robertson Scotland has been spared from coronavirus so far – however, the country’s chief medical officer says it is “highly… https://t.co/O1zTDK9mr4 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.