Storm Dennis brings ‘life-threatening’ flood warnings to Wales

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis shut down roads and flooded railway lines on Sunday morning as it lashed large parts of the country with rain and strong winds.
News video: Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven 01:05

 Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends [Video]Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends

Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..

London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain [Video]London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain

Strong winds and heavy rain caused difficulties for pedestrians in the London Bridge area of the capital on Saturday afternoon (February 15).

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Wales

Flood warnings are in place, rivers have burst their banks and sports fixtures have been cancelled.
BBC News

Storm Dennis: Met Office upgrade warnings ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham fixtures this weekend

Storm Dennis: Met Office upgrade warnings ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham fixtures this weekendSeveral Premier League fixtures could be at risk of postponement this weekend due to the impending Storm Dennis, with the Met Office upgrading the warning over...
Football.london Also reported by •BBC NewsCheddar Valley GazetteHereford TimesExpress and StarWestern Daily Press

