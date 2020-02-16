Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pontypridd town centre flooded as River Taff overflows after torrential Storm Dennis downpours

Pontypridd town centre flooded as River Taff overflows after torrential Storm Dennis downpours

Wales Online Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Pontypridd town centre flooded as River Taff overflows after torrential Storm Dennis downpoursThe river has overflown its banks and is affecting areas from Pontypridd to Cardiff
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BryntirionBIZ

@BryntirionBiz&Econ RT @WalesOnline: Pontypridd town centre flooded as River Taff overflows https://t.co/QtjSELHCOn https://t.co/xU0ePq2cha 44 seconds ago

WalesOnline

WalesOnline Pontypridd town centre flooded as River Taff overflows https://t.co/QtjSELHCOn https://t.co/xU0ePq2cha 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.