Caroline Flack: Boyfriend Lewis Burton says 'my heart is broken'

BBC Local News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Lewis Burton pays an emotional tribute to the former Love Island host, a day after she is found dead.
Love Island's Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”. Flack, 40,..

Caroline Flack and boyfriend arrive at court

Caroline Flack arrives at court after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.
Belfast Telegraph

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton gives emotional tribute 'I love you with all my heart'

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton gives emotional tribute 'I love you with all my heart'The former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found dead at her flat in London at the age of 40 after taking her own life, according to her lawyer.
Tamworth Herald

Corinne Leck RT @radioairenews: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's paid tribute to her in an Instagram post and is promising to "get all the answ… 3 minutes ago

LilacRaindrops

🇪🇺💜𝑯𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒚💜🇪🇺 RT @HuffPostUKEnt: ‘I am in so much pain’: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton shares heartbreaking tribute to #LoveIsland star https:/… 6 minutes ago

thumbfive

Rahman RT @BBCNewsbeat: Caroline Flack's boyfriend said they had "something special" as he paid tribute to her. Her management said she had been… 8 minutes ago

SydSalesman

Black Mamba RT @AnalyticaGlobal: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has broken his silence over her death, posting a statement on Instagram, promi… 8 minutes ago

RobertTBruce8

Robert T Bruce 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🖖 RT @SkyNews: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has broken his silence over her death, posting a statement on Instagram, promising to… 9 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has broken his silence over her death, posting a statement on Instagram, pr… https://t.co/riWk8zMARz 10 minutes ago

ATUKBusinessPR

ATUKBusinessPR RT @IndMediaGroup: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton speaks out after her death #lewisburton #carolineflak #LoveIsIand #Celeb #Showbi… 10 minutes ago

timtrimingham

Timothy T Lee Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton 'heartbroken' by her death https://t.co/VMYKgf3NIV 11 minutes ago

