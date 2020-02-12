Global  

Storm Dennis: More flood warnings issued in Somerset after night of devastation

Cheddar Valley Gazette Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis: More flood warnings issued in Somerset after night of devastationMultiple flood warnings are still in place.
News video: Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge

Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge 01:13

 A BMW owner watched helpless as his prized car  he had parked by the Thames was swept away by a freak tidal surge following heavy rain.James Roycroft-Davis, a 25-year-old business owner, could only watch aghast as his BMW Z4 floated away.He managed to recover it later that day but says the car...

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Drone footage shows UK town surrounded by flood water [Video]Drone footage shows UK town surrounded by flood water

Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire. Severe flood warnings remain in place in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more rain expected to fall later this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Storm Dennis: 13 flood warnings still in place across Somerset and beyond

Storm Dennis: 13 flood warnings still in place across Somerset and beyondThe Flood Information Service say people may need to prepare 'property resilience measures'
Shepton Mallet Journal

5 flood warnings for Somerset as residents urged to 'take immediate action'

Flood warnings and alerts are in place ahead of Storm Dennis' arrival at the weekend
Cheddar Valley Gazette

