Storm Dennis latest: Met Office issues red warning as floods threaten Wales and winds sweep UK

Independent Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue lashing the UK as Storm Dennis shuts down roads and floods railway lines
News video: Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities

Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities 00:30

 The Government will use “all means” available to help flood-hit communities, the Defence Secretary said, after the Army was sent in to help locals prepare for Storm Dennis. A deployment of 75 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, was supporting the Environment Agency’s...

Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends [Video]Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends

Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..

London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain [Video]London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain

Strong winds and heavy rain caused difficulties for pedestrians in the London Bridge area of the capital on Saturday afternoon (February 15).

When Storm Dennis will end as Met Office issues rare 'red' rain warning

When Storm Dennis will end as Met Office issues rare 'red' rain warningWet and wild weather is wreaking havoc across the country - including here in Devon and Cornwall
Torquay Herald Express

Storm Dennis named as Met Office issues 'danger to life' yellow weather warning

Storm Dennis named as Met Office issues 'danger to life' yellow weather warningThe storm is set to hit the UK this weekend
Wales Online

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica #StormDennis latest: - Met Office issues its most severe weather warning in Wales - Heavy rain and strong winds to… https://t.co/xH5QyDl1nL 31 seconds ago

DarrenH74203128

TRANSPORT FANATIC HOODIE RT @DeanCoxj: Latest update from the met office regarding Storm Dennis... #StormDennis #StormDenis #storm #Dennis #windy @metoffice https:… 1 minute ago

UnseenNewsUK

Unseen News UK RT @Independent: #StormDennis latest: - Met Office issues its most severe weather warning in Wales - Heavy rain and strong winds to contin… 4 minutes ago

DarrenH74203128

TRANSPORT FANATIC HOODIE RT @dighton_martin: Storm Dennis latest LIVE: Met Office issues rare red weather warning as Brits brace for second day of disruption | Lond… 4 minutes ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Latest from the @metoffice here https://t.co/N4KwESKM7w 6 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent #StormDennis latest: - Met Office issues its most severe weather warning in Wales - Heavy rain and strong winds to… https://t.co/SIiOmA6acW 6 minutes ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Storm Dennis latest: Met Office issues red warning as floods threaten Wales a... https://t.co/MEljJOuVTb +1 UKBot #UK #news 7 minutes ago

WVeldhuis88

🚜🚜W. Veldhuis🚜🚜 RT @leijen_jan: Storm Dennis: Met Office issue RED warning for UK https://t.co/uy34drsSrn 7 minutes ago

