My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

becca 🌻 RT @streepingaway: - feelings, and they should be able to lead and live a perfectly normal life without the bullies and media hounding them… 1 minute ago Daily Star Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton says 'heart is broken' in devastating tribute https://t.co/CtuqGeqjQk https://t.co/MOzaRMMkiG 1 minute ago Paul Berry RT @SkyNews: Olly Murs has led tributes to Caroline Flack, saying his "heart is broken forever". https://t.co/ky7c50REeT 3 minutes ago Toby Jacks BBC News - Caroline Flack: Boyfriend Lewis Burton says 'my heart is broken' https://t.co/Zq6XCE99EO 4 minutes ago Eric Dick RT @susannareid100: My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her. 5 minutes ago Grandparent Support Caroline Flack: Boyfriend Lewis Burton says 'my heart is broken' https://t.co/Vc6GHORhkG It is time to re-visit our… https://t.co/f10PikT0eK 8 minutes ago Bloomberg Australia The boyfriend of Caroline Flack, the British TV host for the controversial reality show “Love Island,” said that hi… https://t.co/Av19Gz582E 9 minutes ago Global Analytica Olly Murs has led tributes to Caroline Flack, saying his "heart is broken forever". https://t.co/9xGeERGzDR 11 minutes ago