My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.
News video: Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 01:16

 Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton gives emotional tribute 'I love you with all my heart'

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton gives emotional tribute 'I love you with all my heart'The former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found dead at her flat in London at the age of 40 after taking her own life, according to her lawyer.
Tamworth Herald

Caroline Flack: Boyfriend Lewis Burton says 'my heart is broken'

BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Lewis Burton pays an emotional tribute to the former Love Island host, a day after she is found dead.
BBC Local News


