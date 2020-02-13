Global  

Severe flood warnings remain in force in Scottish Borders

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Severe flood warnings are still in place for parts of the Scottish Borders after people were told to evacuate their homes as Storm Dennis swept the country.
