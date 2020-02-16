Global  

Storm Dennis floods roads

Express and Star Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis shut down roads and flooded homes on Sunday morning as it lashed large parts of the country with rain and strong winds.
News video: Land Rover ploughs through Storm Dennis floods in Birmingham

Land Rover ploughs through Storm Dennis floods in Birmingham 00:40

 A driver of a converted Land Rover Discovery ploughed through flooded fords in Birmingham today (February 16th).

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas [Video]Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend..

Mum-of-two with no insurance films desperate scenes inside home ruined by Storm Dennis [Video]Mum-of-two with no insurance films desperate scenes inside home ruined by Storm Dennis

This is the moment a family of four discovered Storm Dennis had left their home knee-deep in water. Video filmed by mum-of-two Vicki Leclerc, 32, filmed at 3am on Sunday morning (February 16) shows..

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: Storm Dennis update as floods hit and train station closed

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: Storm Dennis update as floods hit and train station closedAston Villa update | The rain and wind from Storm Dennis across the country over night has hit Birmingham badly, flooding Brookvale Road.
Storm Dennis: Woman presumed dead after being swept away in flood water

A woman has been presumed dead after being swept away by floods during Storm Dennis, according to police.
