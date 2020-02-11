Storm Dennis: Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds across Northern Ireland as Storm Dennis continues to batter the UK.
Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding. The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm - for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East... Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales 00:53
Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends
Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 13 hours ago
Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities
The Government will use “all means” available to help flood-hit communities, the Defence Secretary said, after the Army was sent in to help locals prepare for Storm Dennis. A deployment of 75..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 19 hours ago
