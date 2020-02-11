Global  

Storm Dennis: Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis: Yellow weather warning issued for Northern IrelandA yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds across Northern Ireland as Storm Dennis continues to batter the UK.
News video: Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales 00:53

 Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding. The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm - for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East...

Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends [Video]Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends

Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..

Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities [Video]Storm Dennis: Soldiers deployed to help flood-hit communities

The Government will use “all means” available to help flood-hit communities, the Defence Secretary said, after the Army was sent in to help locals prepare for Storm Dennis. A deployment of 75..

'Danger to life' weather warnings issued by Met Office ahead of Storm Dennis

'Danger to life' weather warnings issued by Met Office ahead of Storm DennisYellow weather warnings for both Devon and Cornwall are in place over the weekend
North Devon Journal

Live updates as Wales prepares for Storm Dennis battering with three weather warnings in place

Live updates as Wales prepares for Storm Dennis battering with three weather warnings in placeAlmost the entirety of Wales is covered by a yellow weather warning for wind and rain while an amber rain warning covers some areas. It comes less than a week...
Wales Online

