Trump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiser

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump mixed re-election business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fundraiser that was expected to raise 10 million dollars (£7.7 million) for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.
