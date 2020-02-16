Global  

Scots evacuated during Storm Dennis as more strong winds forecast in new warning

Daily Record Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Scots evacuated during Storm Dennis as more strong winds forecast in new warningThe fire service carried out 15 water rescues in a number of locations at locations across Scotland including Perth, Linlithgow and Newcastleton.
News video: Surfers near Brighton on England's south coast catch some huge waves during Storm Dennis

Surfers near Brighton on England's south coast catch some huge waves during Storm Dennis 01:40

 Strong winds couldn't stop these surfers from catching a wave in Southwick, near Brighton, on England's south coast on Sunday (February 16).

Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast [Video]Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast

Winds from Storm Dennis have created a mass of sea foam on Clogher Beach today (February 17). Footage shows strong winds sending sea foam flying up a walkway that leads to the shore.

Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds [Video]Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds

CCTV footage captures the moment a trampoline is taken hostage by strong winds amid Storm Dennis, in Dudley, West Midlands. The area has been hard-hit by the storm, with five severe weather warnings..

Recent related news from verified sources

Homes without power in Ireland following Storm Dennis

Homes are without power in Ireland as Storm Dennis brought strong winds to some coastal areas.
Belfast Telegraph

Storm Dennis latest: Met Office issues red warning as floods threaten Wales and winds sweep UK

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue lashing the UK as Storm Dennis shuts down roads and floods railway lines
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphExpress and StarGrimsby TelegraphBBC News

