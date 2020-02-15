Global  

Laura Whitmore breaks down over Caroline Flack's death and defends Love Island

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Laura Whitmore, who took over from Caroline as Love Island host in 2020, defended the show and said Caroline was exactly what the show was about.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island 00:30

 Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 [Video]Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

TV Presenter Caroline Flack dead aged 40 [Video]TV Presenter Caroline Flack dead aged 40

Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, her family said in a statement. The TV presenter took her own life at her new flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack death: ITV faces calls to cancel Love Island after former presenter found dead

People are pointing to the deaths of two former Love Island contestants and demanding the show be axed
Independent

Boyfriend of British TV presenter heartbroken by her death

LONDON (AP) — The boyfriend of Caroline Flack, the British TV host for the controversial reality show “Love Island,” said Sunday that his “heart is...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBBC Local News

