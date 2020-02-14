Global  

Storm Dennis lashes parts of the UK with month’s worth of rain and high winds

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis lashed parts of the UK with more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours and winds of more than 90mph.
News video: Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven 01:05

 Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends [Video]Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends

Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..

London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain [Video]London shoppers struggle with umbrellas during Storm Dennis wind and rain

Strong winds and heavy rain caused difficulties for pedestrians in the London Bridge area of the capital on Saturday afternoon (February 15).

Storm Dennis to hit Brighton: high winds and heavy rain expected

FEROCIOUS winds and driving rain are set to descend on the South East for the second weekend in a row.
The Argus Also reported by •Grimsby TelegraphCambridge NewsIndependentHereford TimesExpress and Star

Flooding in Walsall, Wolverhampton and across Black Country as Storm Dennis causes havoc

Flooding in Walsall, Wolverhampton and across Black Country as Storm Dennis causes havocHeavy rain and high winds continue to batter the region with a Met Office yellow weather warning for high winds and more rain in place
Tamworth Herald


