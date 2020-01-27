Global  

Actor Thomas Turgoose deactivates Twitter account a week after calling out football fans for racist chanting

Grimsby Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Actor Thomas Turgoose deactivates Twitter account a week after calling out football fans for racist chantingHe called out a section of Grimsby Town fans for chanting Tommy Robinson’s name in Bradford last Saturday.
