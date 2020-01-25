Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia

Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Adam Lambert joined Queen to reprise the band’s 1985 Live Aid set for the first time ever at a fundraising concert for the Australian bushfires.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Lambert will be performing at Manchester Pride Live 2020! [Video]Adam Lambert will be performing at Manchester Pride Live 2020!

The singer will be kicking off his 'The Velvet Tour' in Europe by performing at Manchester Pride on August 30th.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Queen Opens Oscars 2019 with a Rocking Performance [Video]Queen Opens Oscars 2019 with a Rocking Performance

The band Queen featuring Adam Lambert opens Oscars 2019 with a rocking live medley of some of their biggest hits. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'We’re doing our part': Thousands attend bushfire relief concert in Sydney

Thousands have attended a bushfire relief concert in Sydney headlines by Queen and Adam Lambert.
SBS


Tweets about this

sparkleyez61

Donna Levi RT @dianik_bg: Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia https://t.co/oWvwjed2am 3 minutes ago

4evrmomof4

Linda Ladden Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia https://t.co/qabZDVqY5y 5 minutes ago

dianik_bg

DILAMBERT Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia https://t.co/oWvwjed2am 20 minutes ago

anne_crossland

Anne Crossland RT @IEArtsShowbiz: Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia https://t.co/3ReDjg6LJB 25 minutes ago

anne_crossland

Anne Crossland RT @dianik_bg: Adam Lambert “It’s terrifying to see what is happening to our world, and we need to take responsibility now.” https://t.co/P… 34 minutes ago

dianik_bg

DILAMBERT Adam Lambert “It’s terrifying to see what is happening to our world, and we need to take responsibility now.”… https://t.co/8vjJxkZ242 1 hour ago

wwry_jp

QUEEN NewsFlash ◇ Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia - Irish Examiner… https://t.co/32brTSvZS5 1 hour ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia https://t.co/3ReDjg6LJB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.