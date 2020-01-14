Global  

Presenter Laura Whitmore pays tribute to friend Caroline Flack

BBC News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to Caroline Flack, describing her as a person who "loved to love".
News video: Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 01:16

 Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Laura Whitmore remembers ‘vivacious’ Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show.
Belfast Telegraph

Friend’s emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

BBC News

kevgti77

Kevin Hislop RT @BBCNews: Laura Whitmore's tribute to Caroline Flack in full: https://t.co/hZB9tU14rj 1 minute ago

RKCasting

Ray Knight Casting Laura Whitmore’s emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/LzdLBakcoV 3 minutes ago

k29664911

tom Presenter Laura Whitmore pays tribute to friend Caroline Flack – BBC News https://t.co/tZ6usfytxn 6 minutes ago

SukiStockwell

Saboteur Suki (very woke snowflake) RT @whatsallthefus2: @steveallenshow This is how you do proper, classy, professional, genuine, heartfelt radio, Allen! Have a listen and sq… 11 minutes ago

byrnemaria

Maria Byrne “Be kind” ❤️ https://t.co/qOqKFC89Bc 15 minutes ago

13Quinny

Mrs Quinny Presenter Laura Whitmore pays tribute to friend Caroline Flack 😢😢😢❣️❣️ https://t.co/95zaQqBYK3 18 minutes ago

whatsallthefus2

Jacob Peck @steveallenshow This is how you do proper, classy, professional, genuine, heartfelt radio, Allen! Have a listen and… https://t.co/iHI9nz4yXv 22 minutes ago

LeeFergusson

Lee Fergusson #FBPE Presenter Laura Whitmore pays tribute to friend Caroline Flack https://t.co/PveTxHYgJc 22 minutes ago

