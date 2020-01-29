Benny Gantz says he will lead Israeli government without Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz has vowed to form a government that will include neither indicted prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the predominantly Arab parties in Parliament.



Recent related videos from verified sources Palestinians in Gaza demonstrate against Trump's Middle-East peace plan Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza City on Tuesday night to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which recognises Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank settlements. Several.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:56Published 3 weeks ago Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:44Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Benny Gantz seeking ways to form government without Arab parties Likud believes tying Benny Gantz to the Joint List will thwart his efforts to win over two to three seats’ worth of right-wing voters

Haaretz 4 days ago



Israel’s Gantz vows to form government without Netanyahu JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz is vowing to form a government that will include neither the indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this