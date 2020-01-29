Global  

Benny Gantz says he will lead Israeli government without Benjamin Netanyahu

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz has vowed to form a government that will include neither indicted prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the predominantly Arab parties in Parliament.
