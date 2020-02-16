Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Caroline Flack's boyfriend issues heartbreaking statement saying his 'heart is broken'

Caroline Flack's boyfriend issues heartbreaking statement saying his 'heart is broken'

Dover Express Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack's boyfriend issues heartbreaking statement saying his 'heart is broken'The TV presenter was suddenly found dead in what has since tragically been confirmed as a suicide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute 00:29

 Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter. Love Island presenter Flack was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London after taking her own life. Burton, who was not allowed to have any contact with his...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Local NewsTamworth HeraldLeek Post and Times

Caroline Flack's boyfriend posts devastating message saying 'my heart is broken' after star's tragic death

Caroline Flack's boyfriend posts devastating message saying 'my heart is broken' after star's tragic deathSharing a picture of the couple together on a beach the former tennis player said he was 'lost for words' and will love the TV star forever.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.