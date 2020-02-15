Global  

Major incident declared in South Wales after Storm Dennis

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Police have declared a major incident in South Wales after severe flooding from Storm Dennis overnight.
News video: Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales 00:53

 Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding. The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm - for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East...

Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas [Video]Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Emergency services have evacuated residents in flood affected towns and villages in South Wales after Storm Dennis dropped a month's worth of rain in 48 hours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

CCTV captures Storm Dennis topple brick wall and take out lamppost in London (INCLUDES DAY SHOTS) [Video]CCTV captures Storm Dennis topple brick wall and take out lamppost in London (INCLUDES DAY SHOTS)

This the astonishing moment high winds from Storm Dennis knocked down a brick wall in South London this morning (February 16th). CCTV footage shows the wall near Elephant and Castle suddenly fall..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published


Live updates as Wales prepares for Storm Dennis battering with three weather warnings in place

Live updates as Wales prepares for Storm Dennis battering with three weather warnings in placeAlmost the entirety of Wales is covered by a yellow weather warning for wind and rain while an amber rain warning covers some areas. It comes less than a week...
Wales Online Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsBelfast Telegraph

Storm Dennis: Police declare major incident after Wales flooding

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Firefighters have rescued people in south Wales and homes have also been flooded in Herefordshire.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Cornish GuardianBBC NewsTamworth HeraldCTV NewsBelfast TelegraphLincolnshire Echo

TheStephenRalph

Stephen🕯🐟 🇪🇺#FBPE #Rejoiner #HoldThemToAccount "'Major incident' declared amid floods and landslides in south Wales" https://t.co/fACJKVJKxh 13 minutes ago

blamire_peter

peter Blamire RT @NFCC_FireChiefs: We are supporting South Wales via our @FireResilience capability. So far one High Volume Pump (HVP) & 3 Type B Boat te… 13 minutes ago

penmanning

Penny Durrant RT @BBCWales: South Wales flooding declared 'major incident' https://t.co/l0K0EzM6Hq 14 minutes ago

MuchCwtchly

Elornen 🕷️ RT @kitty_kelliher: South Wales: 'Major incident' declared https://t.co/6tJGwhnbe3 via @BBCNews 18 minutes ago

SeaverJanice

Janice S. Seaver RT @carole_awebb: 🙏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 "'Major incident' declared amid floods and landslides in south Wales" https://t.co/jIf6bGEWaO 23 minutes ago

CatsInFrance

Cats in France ☘️ 🇪🇺🇮🇪🇫🇷 RT @itvnews: A major incident has been declared in south Wales as #StormDennis continues to batter the UK. Video from Crickhowell shows a… 26 minutes ago

RebeccaClafton

Rebecca Clafton RT @SkyNews: South Wales Police have declared a major incident as rescues are under way after Storm Dennis caused severe flooding. Get the… 26 minutes ago

jambojambo49

Janet Booth 🕷️#AllitTakeslsAllofUs Girly Swot RT @terryelaineh1: ⚠️"Major incident declared in South Wales" Sending very best wishes to everyone in #SouthWales, especially #50sWomen, t… 36 minutes ago

