Scot comic Iain Stirling shares moving tribute to late Love Island pal Caroline Flack

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 12 hours ago Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack Love Island returned to air after being cancelled over the weekend following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:13Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40 Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family confirmed on Saturday.

CTV News 3 days ago



Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack has died at 40 "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," an ITV spokesperson said in a statement.

CBS News 3 days ago





Tweets about this