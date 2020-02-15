Global  

Scot comic Iain Stirling shares moving tribute to late Love Island pal Caroline Flack

Daily Record Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Scot comic Iain Stirling shares moving tribute to late Love Island pal Caroline FlackComedian Iain Stirling has provided the voiceover for Love Island since 2015, and worked with co-star Caroline Flack until her exit from the programme last year.
News video: Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island 00:30

 Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death. According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat. The family asked for privacy and..

Love Island returned to air after being cancelled over the weekend following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack.

Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family confirmed on Saturday.
Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack has died at 40

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," an ITV spokesperson said in a statement.
