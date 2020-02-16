Global  

Storm Dennis flooding - in photos

Express and Star Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
See all the photos from across the Black Country and Staffordshire as the region deals with Storm Dennis.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Dennis: Watch footage of landslide near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales

Storm Dennis: Watch footage of landslide near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales 05:54

 Eyewitness video of a landslide blocking a road on the way to Pontsticill in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

More rain expected for flood-hit regions [Video]More rain expected for flood-hit regions

Parts of the UK which have already been saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding are braced as forecasters warn of further wet weather. The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 106 flood warnings in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Canal boat left stranded on path after Storm Dennis flooding in Derbyshire [Video]Canal boat left stranded on path after Storm Dennis flooding in Derbyshire

A canal boat was left stranded on a path after rainfall from Storm Dennis flooded the River Trent in Long Eaton. This footage was filmed on February 20.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dramatic photos show devastation caused by Storm Dennis across Birmingham and beyond

Dramatic photos show devastation caused by Storm Dennis across Birmingham and beyondStorm Dennis has been wreaking havoc across the region this weekend. Here are some of the pictures showing flooding, stranded cars and chaos
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCTV NewsFrance 24Torquay Herald Express

Storm Dennis: Herefordshire flooding updates

River levels have fallen in Herefordshire after the deluge of Storm Dennis, but flooding remains a problem in places.
Hereford Times


