Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress

BBC Local News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City thrash part-timers Ipswich Town 10-0 in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, as Birmingham City beat Sunderland.
News video: Tractor Girls plot FA cup shock at City

Tractor Girls plot FA cup shock at City 02:53

 Ipswich Town Women believe they can beat holders Manchester City when they become the first team from the fourth tier to play in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban [Video]Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expresses his sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following their exclusion from Europe over Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 [Video]Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The..

Man City cruise past Ipswich in Women's FA Cup

Manchester City thrash part-timers Ipswich Town 10-0 in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, as Birmingham City beat Sunderland.
BBC News

'Disappointed, not surprised'

*Nyon (Switzerland):* Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", UEFA...
Mid-Day

