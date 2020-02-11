Elton John cuts gig short with tearful on-stage announcement about his health

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sir Elton John has broken down in tears and cut short a New Zealand gig to be escorted off stage by medics. The singer, 72, revealed that he had been diagnosed the same day with walking pneumonia . An emotional Elton broke down in tears at the piano mid-way through the gig and told the crowd: … Continued The post... 👓 View full article

