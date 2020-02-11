Global  

Elton John cuts gig short with tearful on-stage announcement about his health

PinkNews Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Sir Elton John has broken down in tears and cut short a New Zealand gig to be escorted off stage by medics. The singer, 72, revealed that he had been diagnosed the same day with walking pneumonia. An emotional Elton broke down in tears at the piano mid-way through the gig and told the crowd: … Continued The post...
