Labour’s Lisa Nandy dismisses ‘offensive’ suggestion she’s anti-gay after coming out swinging for trans rights

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has dismissed claims that she’s anti-gay as “daft and offensive”, pointing to her record of supporting LGBT+ rights. This includes her signing, this week, 12 pledges in support of transgender people published by the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights. The Times reported...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy discuss what needs to change in the Labour Party on a TV debate. All three leadership candidates agreed there was not just one thing that has led to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 14 hours ago Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final ballot of party members. At the midnight.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Labour leadership ‘deeply disconnected’ from grassroots – Nandy Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy said the party under Jeremy Corbyn had become disconnected from its voters on issues including tackling crime.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



Nandy takes aim at shadow cabinet rivals in Labour anti-Semitism row Lisa Nandy has accused her three leadership rivals of having remained “silent” while in the shadow cabinet during Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago





Tweets about this