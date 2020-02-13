Global  

Labour’s Lisa Nandy dismisses ‘offensive’ suggestion she’s anti-gay after coming out swinging for trans rights

PinkNews Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has dismissed claims that she’s anti-gay as “daft and offensive”, pointing to her record of supporting LGBT+ rights. This includes her signing, this week, 12 pledges in support of transgender people published by the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights. The Times reported...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Labour leadership candidates call for social media change

Labour leadership candidates call for social media change 00:54

 Labour leadership candidates have called for a change to how social media companies police themselves. Their comments come after TV presenter Caroline Flack took her own life, Sir Keir said the wider media had been responsible for “amplifying” the messages coming from social media.

