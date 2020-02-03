Global  

Britain and EU will 'rip each other apart' during trade talks, France warns

Independent Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Foreign minister says it will be tough to reach agreement by December 2020
News video: UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart'

UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart' 03:44

 France’s foreign minister warns the UK and EU could ‘rip each other apart’ in upcoming negotiations, as Britain prepares to set out a robust position.View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator fires off warning to EU as trade battle begins in earnest

David Frost's intervention comes as France warns both sides would 'rip each other apart' in trade talks
Independent

Sabres rattled as EU-UK trade talks loom

UK looks to ‘Braveheart’ while France plays its centuries-old role as Britain’s bête noire
FT.com


