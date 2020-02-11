Take Cover RT @vanOnselenP: It was awful to hear how he was treated. After being threatened that the police would come after him for what he said, onc… 1 hour ago Gloucester News What storms would come next after Ciara and Dennis? Hopefully we won't ever see Willow https://t.co/aNHkPugEfY #Gloucestershire 4 hours ago News for Cheltenham What storms would come next after Ciara and Dennis? Hopefully we won't ever see Willow https://t.co/cxgjqs0hJN #Gloucestershire 4 hours ago I ♥ Gloucestershire What storms would come next after Ciara and Dennis? Hopefully we won't ever see Willow After Storm Dennis, it would… https://t.co/6SR8Z2jnkM 5 hours ago Wiseman Lindani Even in the next life- I would choose this brand. I have invested my 24 years of life helping in building it to wha… https://t.co/AyODPOIXGg 5 days ago Take Cover RT @msjulieross: TAFE colleges and programs can be rebuilt but they need $$$ and teachers need certainty. Casualisation of Teachers is dama… 5 days ago Pat Hall @theage And what about the terrible storms and flooding in the UK, why would they come here ?? they have problems on their own doorstep. 6 days ago