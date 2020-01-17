Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ashley Young on target with first Inter Milan goal in Lazio defeat

Ashley Young on target with first Inter Milan goal in Lazio defeat

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Ashley Young scored his first goal for Inter Milan but it was not enough to prevent defeat at Lazio as the Serie A title race was blown wide open on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Young: Conte 'massively important' in move [Video]Young: Conte 'massively important' in move

Ashley Young says that Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was ‘massively important’ in his decision to leave Manchester United for the Serie A club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published

Young arrives for Inter medical [Video]Young arrives for Inter medical

Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Unpredictable Inter Milan face Lazio next in Serie A

Antonio Conte's side will face Lazio in their next Serie A match as the Inter side plans to save the top spot in the league which they attained on Monday after...
Zee News

Lazio 2-1 Inter Milan: Lazio Complete Second-Half Comeback To Defeat Nerazzurri

Lazio and Inter Milan have been two of the best sides in the Serie A this season, but the Rome-based side continued their surprising campaign with another solid...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •TechRadarSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newinformers

Football Spotlight Ashley Young on target with first Inter Milan goal in Lazio defeat https://t.co/cNmYJxML5b https://t.co/e0sqF5yBE6 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.