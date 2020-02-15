Global  

Caroline Flack said she would kill herself after alleged assault on boyfriend

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack told police she would kill herself after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend in December.
News video: Caroline Flack's management criticises 'show trial'

Caroline Flack's management criticises 'show trial' 02:28

 Caroline Flack’s management have criticised the Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing her over the charge of assaulting her boyfriend

Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment [Video]Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment

British television presenter Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40. A family lawyer said the “Love Island” host killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Veuer’s..

My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute [Video]My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter. Love Island presenter Flack was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in..

Caroline Flack's management criticise assault trial for putting 'huge pressure' on 'vulnerable' star

Caroline Flack's management has spoke out since the first time for her death, saying criticising the Crown Prosecution Service for pressing ahead with her "show...
Independent

My heart is broken: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton in emotional tribute

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •E! OnlineTamworth Herald

HollaitsYashi

princess mia This article really said they’re shocked at Caroline flack’s decision and passing away.......... knowing well that… https://t.co/rDMp51trem 12 minutes ago

Knowledge2Seek

Knowledge2Seek RT @LouiseMensch: Excellent piece on Caroline Flack by @alice_emily, looking at her as a talented broadcaster, and excoriating the media fo… 2 hours ago

THeRAT84i

Testudo Aubreii If Caroline Flack's fella had beat the***out of her with a lamp while she slept and then few weeks later committ… https://t.co/P6EJcnjaDw 3 hours ago

Leejames1

Lee Upperton @marissatfooty Erm, you hung Caroline out to dry, to quote you "Expecting Caroline Flack to be sacked from Love Isl… https://t.co/M4hc798zUX 3 hours ago

BenFaulkner2000

Ben Faulkner RT @laurenvangoaway: nah***everyone sticking up for caroline flack. she’s a predator and abuser. she ‘dated’ a 17 year old when she was… 3 hours ago

LouisWard10

Louis Ward @floralfighter @AtlaslaMaquina Your question was who is Caroline Flack? Googling her name would have said “TV Prese… https://t.co/FlMTMjsb8v 4 hours ago

DaveRyder74

walk this way RT @DaveRyder74: I have removed all the tweets and my stupid remarks about caroline flack I would like to apologise for everything I said a… 4 hours ago

DaveRyder74

walk this way I have removed all the tweets and my stupid remarks about caroline flack I would like to apologise for everything I… https://t.co/lUGzApzr5Q 4 hours ago

