Caroline Flack said she would kill herself after alleged assault on boyfriend

princess mia This article really said they’re shocked at Caroline flack’s decision and passing away.......... knowing well that… https://t.co/rDMp51trem 12 minutes ago Knowledge2Seek RT @LouiseMensch: Excellent piece on Caroline Flack by @alice_emily, looking at her as a talented broadcaster, and excoriating the media fo… 2 hours ago Testudo Aubreii If Caroline Flack's fella had beat the***out of her with a lamp while she slept and then few weeks later committ… https://t.co/P6EJcnjaDw 3 hours ago Lee Upperton @marissatfooty Erm, you hung Caroline out to dry, to quote you "Expecting Caroline Flack to be sacked from Love Isl… https://t.co/M4hc798zUX 3 hours ago Ben Faulkner RT @laurenvangoaway: nah***everyone sticking up for caroline flack. she’s a predator and abuser. she ‘dated’ a 17 year old when she was… 3 hours ago Louis Ward @floralfighter @AtlaslaMaquina Your question was who is Caroline Flack? Googling her name would have said “TV Prese… https://t.co/FlMTMjsb8v 4 hours ago walk this way RT @DaveRyder74: I have removed all the tweets and my stupid remarks about caroline flack I would like to apologise for everything I said a… 4 hours ago walk this way I have removed all the tweets and my stupid remarks about caroline flack I would like to apologise for everything I… https://t.co/lUGzApzr5Q 4 hours ago