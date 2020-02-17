Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bicester > Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time'

Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time'

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Spending by visitors from China in the UK stood at £714m in September 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheStephenRalph

Stephen🕯🐟 🇪🇺#FBPE #Rejoiner #HoldThemToAccount Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time' https://t.co/e5YuddBqLa 4 seconds ago

PhilipDonnanAcc

Philip Donnan & Co Bicester Village ‘having a tough time’ as Coronavirus affects Chinese tourist numbers https://t.co/rXr9kOOPWG https://t.co/l5Y0veonDQ 34 minutes ago

QQQ32732819

SQ BBC News - Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time' https://t.co/gQ0Ht4I0dM 37 minutes ago

BizMattersmag

Business Matters Bicester Village ‘having a tough time’ as Coronavirus affects Chinese tourist numbers https://t.co/wbbmPm0tZj 39 minutes ago

shanbob19

shan RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time' https://t.co/PaDHbpi040 1 hour ago

Smart_Aces

SmartAces RT @ErnstNordholt: Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time' - https://t.co/HDld0ft0p8 #GoogleAlerts 1 hour ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time' - https://t.co/HDld0ft0p8 #GoogleAlerts 1 hour ago

nrturner

Neil Turner Coronavirus: Bicester Village 'having a tough time' https://t.co/Nnxg8Cb1Lx 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.