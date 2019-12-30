Global  

Elton John plans to complete New Zealand concerts

Monday, 17 February 2020
Sir Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week despite being forced to cut short a performance in Auckland on Sunday night, his tour promoters said on Monday.
 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

