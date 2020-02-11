Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The 41 pictures that show how Devon and Cornwall were battered by Storm Dennis over the weekend

The 41 pictures that show how Devon and Cornwall were battered by Storm Dennis over the weekend

North Devon Journal Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The 41 pictures that show how Devon and Cornwall were battered by Storm Dennis over the weekendBut as Storm Dennis begins to move away, experts have warned that the UK still faces wet and windy weather and flooding.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven 01:05

 Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales [Video]Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding. The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Deadly Storm Dennis menaces UK with another weekend of wild weather [Video]Deadly Storm Dennis menaces UK with another weekend of wild weather

Deadly Storm Dennis menaces UK with another weekend of wild weather

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In Pictures: Widespread flooding as Storm Dennis strikes

Storm Dennis brought flooding disruption to many parts of the country at the weekend, with roads closed and rail services cancelled, while South Wales residents...
Belfast Telegraph

'Danger to life' weather warnings issued by Met Office ahead of Storm Dennis

'Danger to life' weather warnings issued by Met Office ahead of Storm DennisYellow weather warnings for both Devon and Cornwall are in place over the weekend
North Devon Journal Also reported by •Football.londonBelfast TelegraphBBC Local NewsCambridge News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) The 41 pictures that show how Devon and Cornwall were battered by Storm Dennis over the weekend: https://t.co/u6CzSv6FzG #StormDennis 3 seconds ago

random_devon

Devon Munro RT @stfukalel: IF A PHOTOGRAPHER DOESNT WANT TO SEND YOU RAW IMAGES. ITS FOR A REASON. ITS BECAUSE THEY WANT TO SHOW THEIR WORK IN THEIR VI… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.