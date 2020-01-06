Does this eastern European city hold the key to Stoke-on-Trent's parking woes?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources British tourist arrested on first day of holiday after 'stealing motorcycle and bag pack from locals' A British tourist was arrested after an alleged stealing spree on the first day of his Thai holiday. Ben Frost, 39, was reportedly seen on CCTV riding away on a woman's motorcycle while she worked.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:38Published on January 6, 2020

Tweets about this