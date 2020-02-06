Global  

Harry Gregg: Munich air disaster hero and Northern Ireland goalkeeping great dies

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, dies at the age of 87.
Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

United pay tribute to Munich air disaster victims [Video]United pay tribute to Munich air disaster victims

Manchester United have held a ceremony outside Old Trafford to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Munich air disaster, in which 23 people were killed.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:05Published


Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87Harry Gregg has passed away and was seen as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, having bravely rescued some of his Manchester United team-mates
Daily Star

Harry Gregg: Munich hero dies aged 87

The Manchester United and NI goalkeeper will also be remembered for his bravery in the 1958 Munich air disaster.
BBC Sport

CostaPieri

costa pieri RT @BBCSport: Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, has d… 3 seconds ago

ThatTokenKid

Ayo RT @DevilsOfUnited: Heartbreaking news this morning. Manchester United legend Harry Gregg has passed away. Rest in Peace the hero of the Mu… 5 seconds ago

joshphillip5

josh phillips RT @talkSPORT: Former Man United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who was hailed as a hero of the Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87. O… 6 seconds ago

CutzyGaming

Cutzy 🇩🇯 Truly devastated at the news of Harry Gregg's passing. Not only a United legend but a hero off the pitch for his ac… https://t.co/ji9ng7yA99 10 seconds ago

strikethr3

Anthony RT @sallynugent: Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has died. The "hero of Munich" saved several lives on the ni… 19 seconds ago

BorderRegionTV

Border Region TV BBC Sport - Harry Gregg: Munich air disaster hero and Northern Ireland goalkeeping great dies https://t.co/ipASDyK1TZ 36 seconds ago

HezTalk

Heather Lyons RT @BBCNewsNI: Harry Gregg was a club and international goalkeeper, but he will best be remembered for his bravery in the 1958 Munich air d… 43 seconds ago

