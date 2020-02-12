Global  

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper 'hero of Munich' Harry Gregg dies

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper 'hero of Munich' Harry Gregg diesFormer Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg - hailed a hero in the Munich air disaster - has died at the age of 87.
News video: 'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch'

'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch' 01:39

 Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will be remembered as an inspiration on and off the pitch after he died aged 87, says Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg dies

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.
Belfast Telegraph

Ex-Man Utd keeper & Munich hero Gregg dies aged 87

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, dies at the age of 87.
BBC News

