Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Met Office to spend £1.2 billion on new weather and climate 'super computer'

Met Office to spend £1.2 billion on new weather and climate 'super computer'

North Devon Journal Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Met Office to spend £1.2 billion on new weather and climate 'super computer'It's so advanced it will be used by the Government to inform climate change policy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maha96918810

maha RT @21WIRE: No American can say a***thing about "Russian Oligarchs" buying political office, or plutocrats in 3rd world - when #MikeBloo… 7 minutes ago

Morphogen_IX

Nick Morrell Surely better to spend this in flood defences? We knew the storm was coming already. Met Office forecasters set for… https://t.co/bpFSezh2IX 20 minutes ago

nicksp

NickSP Maybe spend a billion on flood defences first ..? Met Office forecasters set for 'billion pound' supercomputer https://t.co/t1iaxUFYR4 1 hour ago

mimipurnell

Mimi Purnell @Rosie And we’ll spend the whole election period waiting for him to melt down about a trump remark. Plus trump isn’… https://t.co/MQHWT9pOdI 2 hours ago

ayjensonb

AY Jnr @SkyNews @metoffice this is ridiculous! @WindyWilson88 can tell us the weather and be correct without the need to s… https://t.co/m1mEC3oq9S 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.